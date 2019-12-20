We are seeing warmer temperatures all throughout Texoma this morning, so don't expect frigid conditions as you head out the door. Most places will see temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s. Going through the rest of the day we are going to hold on to mostly cloud skies here in central and eastern Texoma, while counties out to the west will have mostly sunny skies. This will lead to high temperatures out west to be in the upper 50s to near 60, and east in the low to mid 50s. Late tonight a few isolated light showers will still be possible for southeastern and eastern Texoma. Anytime between 10PM-5AM those showers will be possible.