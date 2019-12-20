LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are seeing warmer temperatures all throughout Texoma this morning, so don't expect frigid conditions as you head out the door. Most places will see temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s. Going through the rest of the day we are going to hold on to mostly cloud skies here in central and eastern Texoma, while counties out to the west will have mostly sunny skies. This will lead to high temperatures out west to be in the upper 50s to near 60, and east in the low to mid 50s. Late tonight a few isolated light showers will still be possible for southeastern and eastern Texoma. Anytime between 10PM-5AM those showers will be possible.
Tomorrow morning the clouds will still be hanging around which will help keep low temperatures in the mid 30s. As we progress throughout the day cloud cover will begin to move out and sunshine will move in. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday afternoon will be absolutely beautiful with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s.
The 60 degree temperatures will stick with us all the way through Christmas. Christmas Eve, mostly cloudy skies and strong winds are expected. The winds will be out of the south at 15-25mph. Christmas day a little moisture looks to move in and a few isolated showers could develop in portions of Texoma. The low end rain chances will hold through the ending part of next week. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will drop into the mid 50s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
