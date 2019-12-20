Fort Sill basic trainees take holiday block leave

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - 2,900 Fort Sill basic trainees loaded up on buses Thursday to go back home for the holidays.
And its a big task to get the Army's newest soldiers to where they need to be.
Thursday, leaders sorted through the trainees and paperwork, ensuring they are sent to the proper airports.
Jessica Pederson is going back home to Phoenix, Arizona and says she hasn’t seen her family in three months.
“It feels really awesome to be going home. Basic has been rough, so its nice to have a break, relax and rest. My family will be able to see the difference,” said Pederson.
They will spend two weeks at home before loading up to finish out basic training.
The Army is the only branch of service that allows basic trainees to take a block of leave.
