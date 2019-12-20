Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott says he will play Sunday against Philadelphia despite a shoulder injury sustained in the previous game against the Los Angeles Rams. The injury is limiting Prescott in practice for the first time in his four NFL seasons. Prescott says he would play even if the Cowboys weren't trying to secure a playoff spot with a win over the Eagles. Prescott says it's the first time he's had a shoulder issue as a pro, but he dealt with it multiple times at Mississippi State. He's also had issues with his right index finger and left wrist.