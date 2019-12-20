Lawton man sentenced for deadly 2018 crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has been sentenced for a deadly 2018 crash.
Tyson Jackson was sentenced Thursday to 25 years. He will serve 20, with 5 suspended. He also must pay a $1,000 fine.
Investigators say he slammed into Sylvia Wisebaker's SUV as she was pulling onto Gore Boulevard from the Lawton Country Club.
She was badly injured in the crash and later died from her injuries.
Jackson was charged with first degree manslaughter and reckless driving.
