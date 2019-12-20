Lawton murder suspect bound over for trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man charged with first-degree murder has been bound over for trial in Lawton.
Reginald Talbert is accused of killing Tyron Johnson earlier this year.
He’s also charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Talbert is set to be formally arraigned on January 6th.
He was arrested in Houston back in February and was later held in Wichita Falls for the shooting of a woman there last December.
He’s being held on two million dollars bond.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.