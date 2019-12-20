Lawton woman gives homeless free haircuts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman is using her passion of doing hair to pay it forward and make a difference in our community by giving free haircuts to the homeless.
Thursday, AV Vinson set up shop inside the Salvation Army where she happily gave some of her time and expertise to the people there.
“It really touches me because I can have someone who is sitting in my chair with such a down face and you can go look in the mirror and their whole life changes,” said AV Vinson.
AV Vinson may not have the answers to end homelessness but she is doing what she knows to help-- giving free haircuts to people who are in no position to pay for one.
“Life isn’t always about money," said Vinson. "The greatest things in life are free.”
“If you can’t afford to go and get your hair done and you’re tired of looking like you’re rundown and dragging,” said Rebecca Munger, woman receiving free haircut.
“Just to see a smile on somebody’s face, just to give them that opportunity to smile and feel great about themselves is amazing to me,” said Vinson.
Vinson understands the struggle those experiencing homelessness have gone through and is inspired by her own personal battles.
“I can’t judge anybody for anything," said Vinson. "I’ve been through things, everybody goes through things. You never know what somebody is going through. People can get really down and depressed and back to that haircut. It can just change somebody. Just in the blink of an eye.”
“For me to look good again for me to feel good again," said Munger. "She’s doing something that I thought was totally impossible. I think she’s a blessing sent from God.”
