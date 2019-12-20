Long-time Salvation Army employee retiring

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Salvation Army of Lawton is bidding farewell to one of their employees. Barbara Klaassen is retiring.
For the last 23 years, Klaassen has been a social service worker with the Salvation Army of Lawton. Friday she got up and went to work for the charity for the last time before she begins her well-deserved life of retirement.
“Anybody who has come to the Salvation Army or has called the Salvation Army has probably talked to her," said Major David Robinson, the Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army of Lawton. "So, she will be missed and we just want to send her off with the best well wishes.”
“Most of it has been really good, people have been wonderful and it’s been a pleasure to work here,” said Barbara Klaassen, social service worker retiring from the Salvation Army of Lawton.
Major Robinson says when things slow down after the holidays, the Salvation Army will hold a retirement celebration for Barbara to show their appreciation for her more than two decades of service.
