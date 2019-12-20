Man charged for Lawton standoff

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man involved in a standoff with Lawton police earlier this week pleaded not guilty to three charges Friday.
Daniel Edmonds was charged with three misdemeanors: assault, threatening to perform an act of violence and violating a protective order.
Investigators say they responded to a call of a protective order violation at a home on 31st Street Tuesday afternoon.
They say Edmonds was inside the home with his ex-wife when they got there, and she then came out, telling officers Edmonds tried to beat her with a baseball bat.
Officers say they tried to talk to Edmonds to get him to come out, and he told them he wouldn't leave, adding that he planned to build a bomb and blow himself up.
He also threatened to light officers on fire if they came inside.
Authorities say he was possibly high on meth and armed.
LPD still has not provided any detail as to why they left, but they were able to take Edmonds into custody the following day.
His bond is set at $3,000.
