Palace: Prince Philip admitted to a London hospital
File - On June 10, 2019, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, celebrates his 98th birthday at the Royal Windsor Cup Final at the Guards Polo Club at Smith's Lawn in Windsor Great Park. (Source: zz/KGC-107/STAR MAX/IPx/AP)
December 20, 2019 at 8:16 AM CST - Updated December 20 at 8:16 AM

(AP) - Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital “as a precautionary measure.”

The palace said Friday that the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is in the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition.

He had been at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England.

The palace said Philip didn’t travel by ambulance and it wasn’t an emergency admission.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving consort in British history.

