Reactions to deadly shooting near 14th and Lee

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -When the shooting happened at 14th and Lee Boulevard there were already several cars in line at Chiefs Smokin' Icehouse.
“I was at the window helping a customer,” said Marisa Simmons, cashier at Chiefs “Heard something, didn’t really sound like gunshots, but obviously that’s what it was. Ran outside and saw two people on the ground.”
A worker at Lawton Donuts across the street says he’d never heard gunshots before, until this morning.
“I don’t know what’s going on in the back because I heard the shots three times,” said Sinart Khlem, of Lawton Donuts. “Pow Pow Pow. But I didn’t know what was going on over there. Nothing like this has happened before. People do hang out in the back of my building but my owner calls the cops and takes care of it pretty good.”
Gary Henry, on the other hand, is the manager for Salazar Roofing on Lee. He says crime in that area, is pretty common to him.
“Oh yeah, gunshots always, Knives, something always going on,” said Henry.
When he heard the shots, he looked around his building to make sure no one was hurt. But then saw police across the street.
“I feel bad because it’s Christmas time for their families,” said Henry. “That was the first thought in my mind, is man that is somebody’s family.”
Simmons says she doesn’t think this should make anyone feel unsafe in the area.
“I don’t feel scared. Our building is pretty safe,” said Simmons. “I don’t think there is anything to be worried about. I don’t feel like it was just random. I feel like there was probably some motive behind it. We’re just going to move forward and continue doing what we do.”
One man works at Roy’s Auto Supply right next to where it happened.
He didn't want to talk on camera but says he walked outside right after it happened, even kicking the gun away from the shooter.
Like the others in this area he is just upset that something like this happened, especially so close to Christmas.
