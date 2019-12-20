Salvation Army of Lawton falling behind in Red Kettle Campaign

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Salvation Army is falling short in their annual Red Kettle Campaign and there’s only a few more days to donate to the campaign.
The original goal was $115,000, but with six fewer days to ring bells because of how late Thanksgiving fell this year, the Salvation Army lost some valuable time.
Major David Robinson says the influx of volunteers has been a huge help and now he’s hoping to reach at least 100-thousand-dollars.
“We just want to remind everyone that we’re still here, we’re still doing what the Lord wants us to do and trying to do the most good,” said Major David Robinson, the Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army of Lawton.
The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside of stores through 2:00 p.m. Christmas Eve.
All money raised will be used to operate the Salvation Army’s programs year round.
