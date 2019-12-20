Southwest Oklahoma native McElroy to suit up for Buccaneers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Southwest Oklahoma product will suit up for an NFL team this weekend. Chattanooga graduate Codey McElroy has been promoted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ active 53-man roster. It’s another exciting chapter in McElroy’s incredible journey. After high school he played baseball at Cameron, then spent a year in the Atlanta Braves’ minor league system, before walking on to the Oklahoma State basketball team. From there McElroy was a grad assistant for the Wichita State baseball program before returning to school and giving football a try at Southeastern Oklahoma State. As a walk-on tight end, McElroy caught five touchdown passes for the Savage Storm in 2017.
McElroy has been following his NFL dream for nearly two years now. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2018. McElroy joined the Cowboys in March and spent the Preseason with Dallas before he was waived with an injury settlement in the final roster cuts. McElroy caught on with Tampa Bay as a member of the practice squad on October 31st. He’ll be in uniform when the Buccaneers host the Houston Texans on Saturday.
