Triangle Lodge #548 awards Geronimo FFA $10,000

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Members of Triangle Lodge #548 awarded the Geronimo FFA program with a big donation Thursday night.
Funds from a pie auction between the Lodge and the FFA students were combined with matching funds from the National Masons to reach a grand total of $10,000.
Three Geronimo FFA students were there to receive the check... and they said this money will help open up new doors for the program now, and for years to come.
“It is greatly appreciated by all of FFA ,not just the officers. The funds will go towards our program for students to have more opportunities than it has to offer," said Geronimo FFA Secretary Kirra Egli.
Members of the lodge also presented Rods 4 Warriors with a check for $5,000, and that will go towards getting more veterans out of the house, and onto the water.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.