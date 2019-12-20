UPDATE: WFPD confirms one child dead in Friday wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Authorities have confirmed that there has been one fatality connected to a single car rollover wreck on Henry S Grace Freeway and Southwest Parkway.
Police say the car had seven people inside including two adults and five kids. Multiple people were ejected from the car.
One child is confirmed dead and the other six passengers were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
“You have our accident investigators out here measuring the scene taking pictures, ID is out here as well," WFPD Sgt. Harold McClure said. "This section of the freeway is probably going to be closed for the next three to four hours so we can process the scene and take proper measurements.”
Police used their 3D scanning technology that will be used to recreate the crash as well as a drone to take pictures.
Emergency crews are working on the scene and traffic is being detoured around.
We will bring any updates as we get them.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.