Warmth provided for people across Tillman County thanks to one local third grader

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - A nine year-old is doing her part to help the people in Tillman County who are struggling the most, by donating more than 200 blankets.
What started as a simple idea to help has evolved into 9-year-old Serenity biggest passion.
“I saw a video that made me cry...It had a boy without a jacket or a blanket, so that gave me an idea last year,” said Serenity Gilliland.
Since nine year olds cant work... Serenity said she has to get creative with her fundraising, like babysitting or holiday gifts, but she also relies on others for help.
"My mom helped me pay for them, but people give me money."
After raising the funds, she needed a place to hand these out in bulk, and decided on the Tillman County Food Bank.
Their director said many of her clients are currently in a tough spot, and seeing Serenity there with a gift for them provides more than warmth.
“It just gives them a lift, it gives them hope, just seeing somebody cares, especially a young girl that cares about them so much,” said Food Bank Director Julane Whitworth.
“It makes me so happy that people get blankets...and they are happy they don’t get cold this year,” said Serenity.
Whitworth said over the past year she has seen a major uptick in clients, and she believes that correlates with decreasing opportunities for work in town.
“Not many work facilities where they can get jobs here. We are facing a crisis I thin, that a lot of our citizens are totally unaware of,” said Whitworth.
The TIllman County Food Bank is open once a week, and they typically see 50-75 families during those days.
But she said with the communities growing need for food assistance, she wishes they could do more.
“We need food, food donations, we have utilities that keep going so we need monetary donations to keep the doors open. Tillman County and Frederick are over here in the corner, and we need help too,” said Whitworth.
If you wish to join Serenity in helping out the TIllman County Food Bank, you can reach out to them on Facebook, and find out what items would benefit them the most.
