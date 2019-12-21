Children United of Southwest Oklahoma holding garage sale fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Children United of Southwest Oklahoma is holding a garage sale fundraiser throughout the weekend.
That started Friday and you still have time to get out to the sale at 1514 Northwest Lawton Avenue.
Friday’s sale ended at 7.
The sale has possible Christmas gifts for kids, including toys, clothes and movies.
The money raised will go toward the creation of an all-inclusive playground for kids with disabilities.
“If there’s somebody out there that has a need, then I want to be able to go ahead and take care of that for them, whether that be the playground or a toy for their children," said Joe Chesko, Children United committee member.
He says they're still accepting donations of items throughout the weekend to add to the sale.
All the items there are available for donations only.
The sale will be back open from 9 to 3 Saturday and from 1 to 4 on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.