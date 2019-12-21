City meets with Republic Paperboard to discuss solutions to odor

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - City Staff met Friday morning with Republic Paperboard to discuss solutions regarding the strong odor many people experience in West Lawton.
In a statement, the city says issues with operations at Republic cause turbulence in the city's sewer main, which produces high levels of Hydrogen Sulfide.
Despite the strong odor, Republic says the level of gas is not harmful to residents.
Republic Paperboard has plans to reduce or fully eliminate the smell, and that plan is set to begin Dec. 31st.
The city also plans to increase sewer main services at Republic in 2020.
