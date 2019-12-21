Elgin student gets VIP Thunder tickets for winter wish

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Another winter wish was fulfilled by the Comanche Nation Casino.
Casino officials say one student asked for tickets to an OKC Thunder game, but they decided to do a little bit better than that.
The kid got four tickets to a VIP suite for the January 18th game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
“It means the world to them and to have a sweet package like that it was just very emotional for us when we chose to give it to him. And it makes his winter wishes come true," said Sally Hollingsworth, marketing manager for the Comanche Nation Casino.
While in the VIP suite, the student from Elgin will get visits from not only Rumble the bison, but also the Thunder girls.
Comanche Nation Casino also bought clothes, shoes and toys for others during the Winter Wishes campaign.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.