First Alert Forecast: (12/21 AM)

Good morning Texoma! There could be some areas of patchy fog early this morning but all of that will taper off heading into mid morning. To start this Saturday, for the most part we’ll be pretty mild thanks to those clouds sticking around overnight. Temps will be in the mid and upper 30s west and some upper 20s to low 30s east. A low chance for a light passing shower/ drizzle is possible however everything should be wrapped up by 8AM.