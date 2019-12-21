First Alert Forecast: (12/21 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! There could be some areas of patchy fog early this morning but all of that will taper off heading into mid morning. To start this Saturday, for the most part we’ll be pretty mild thanks to those clouds sticking around overnight. Temps will be in the mid and upper 30s west and some upper 20s to low 30s east. A low chance for a light passing shower/ drizzle is possible however everything should be wrapped up by 8AM.
We’ll see clouds taper off as the morning progresses, and we’ll see partly cloudy skies for the remainder of today. Highs will top off in the mid 50s. A few areas of overnight patchy fog could develop. Overnight lows will be near freezing.
Heading into Sunday, we’ll see clouds completely taper off and we’re trending mostly sunny to sunny! Highs will warm slightly and we’re in the lower 60s. Breezy though, south winds at 10 to 20mph.
The warming trend continues into Monday. Highs in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.
Christmas Eve is looking to be in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy conditions, out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Christmas Day low rain chances with temps in the low 60s. South to west winds at 10 to 20mph.
Rain is looking to last, for now, only until Thursday however rain could linger into Friday as well.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
