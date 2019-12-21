First Alert Forecast: (12/21 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good evening Texoma! Temperatures this afternoon we’re a little cooler thanks to those pesky clouds. We’re still seeing mostly cloudy skies in eastern Texoma and more sunshine off to the west. This trend will continue heading through the rest of this evening & into tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the 40s after 6PM and into the upper 30s by 10PM.
A dense fog advisory is in place overnight tonight into midday tomorrow. Visibility across Texoma could dip below a quarter mile or less. So if you’re out traveling late this evening/ early tomorrow, make sure to give yourself plenty of time, a greater distance to the person in front of you as well as using your headlights/ slowing down your speed. Starting off tomorrow morning we’ll see cloudy/foggy conditions all across Texoma. Temperatures will dip to near freezing in most places. Clouds will stick around for a good majority of the morning and because of this our high temperatures are slightly cooler than originally planned. They’ll top out in the mid and upper 50s.
Some clearing is expected for the rest of Sunday and we’ll see plenty of sunshine after lunch! South winds at 10 to 15mph.
Heading into Monday, we’ll start mostly sunny however clouds will build as the day goes on, trending mostly cloudy by the afternoon/ early evening. Temperatures in the low 60s with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Fire Danger is also elevated for Monday thanks for those breezy conditions & low humidity.
Christmas Eve is looking mild & warm! Highs in the low to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.
Christmas Day is now trending dry... as that storm system has shifted. Highs in the mid 60s with partly cloudy conditions. Breezy though, winds out of the south and then shifting to the west at 15 to 25mph. A cold front will swing by late Christmas Day/ early Thursday dropping our highs from the mid 60s down into the mid to upper 50s for the remainder of the week.
Our next rain maker is looking to approach sometime on Thursday. Models are still inconsistent on the timing however they all agree that rain is expected by the end of next week!
Have a great Saturday night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
