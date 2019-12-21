First Alert Forecast: (12/21 PM)

A dense fog advisory is in place overnight tonight into midday tomorrow. Visibility across Texoma could dip below a quarter mile or less. So if you’re out traveling late this evening/ early tomorrow, make sure to give yourself plenty of time, a greater distance to the person in front of you as well as using your headlights/ slowing down your speed. Starting off tomorrow morning we’ll see cloudy/foggy conditions all across Texoma. Temperatures will dip to near freezing in most places. Clouds will stick around for a good majority of the morning and because of this our high temperatures are slightly cooler than originally planned. They’ll top out in the mid and upper 50s.