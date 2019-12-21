Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 27 points and the Dallas Mavericks handed the Philadelphia 76ers their second straight home loss, 117-98. Joel Embiid had 33 points and 17 rebounds for Philadelphia, which lost its third in a row overall.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Noel Acciari completed his second straight hat trick with a penalty shot and added an assist in Florida’s five-goal second period in the Panthers’ 7-4 victory over the Dallas Stars. Acciari had the natural hat trick in a Florida-record 3:59 span, pushing his season goals total to a career-high 11.
UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA has placed TCU on probation for one year after the school self-reported 33 athletes in football and basketball over a four-year period being paid for work they didn't do. TCU was also punished for violations in men's and women's swimming and diving. TCU reported the violations involving payments to athletes in 2018. The payments totaled about $20,000, and the NCAA said 22 athletes competed while ineligible. The committee on infractions declined to vacate victories in which ineligible athletes competed after TCU successfully contested the penalty. But the school was fined more than $47,000.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dustin Crum passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 147 yards and the clinching score to help Kent State beat Utah State 51-41 in the Frisco Bowl for the Golden Flashes’ first bowl victory. Kent State (7-6) closed with four straight wins to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2012. Matthew Trickett kicked five field goals to set a Kent State game record. Jordan Love passed for 308 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Siaosi Mariner, in his final game for Utah State (7-6).
SHENENDOAH, Texas (AP) — Ethan Greenfield ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns, Broc Rutter threw for 263 yards and two scores and North Central of Illinois routed Wisconsin-Whitewater 41-14 for its first NCAA Division III championship. Rutter was 17 of 26 passing, ran for another touchdown and broke the Division III record for career passing yards. Andrew Kamienski caught nine passes for 134 yards and a touchdown, and the Cardinals outgained the Warhawks 436-389. Julian Bell had two interceptions for North Central.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia freshman guard Sahvir Wheeler hit layups at the end of the first and second overtimes to lead Georgia to an 87-85 win over SMU. Rayshaun Hammonds led Georgia with 21 points. Anthony Edwards added 16 points and Tyree Crump 12. Isiaha Mike led SMU with 25 points. Tyson Jolly scored 19, and Feron Hunt 17.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 21 points for her fourth straight 20-plus game and No. 11 Texas A&M beat Georgia Tech 60-48 in the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic. Ciera Johnson added 15 points, and N'dea Jones had seven points and 12 rebounds for Texas A&M. Aaliyah Wilson added 10 points. Carter has scored in double-figures in 50 straight games. Texas A&M closed the first half on a 13-0 run for a 30-20 lead. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led Georgia Tech (8-2) with 16 points. Kierra Fletcher had 11 points and six rebounds.
UNDATED (AP) — Florida Atlantic is home for bowl season again to take on SMU in the Boca Raton Bowl on the Owls’ home field. It is FAU’s first game since Lane Kiffin left the Owls after three seasons and became the new coach at Ole Miss. FAU is 3-0 in its previous bowl appearances. SMU is playing a bowl game for the 17th time and for the first time in the state of Florida. This is one of just seven bowl games that feature two teams coming in with at least 10 wins. The others are the three College Football Playoff games along with the Cotton, Sugar and Rose bowls.