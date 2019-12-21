Lawton man arrested after 3-year-old found walking streets with no shoes

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has been arrested on a charge of child neglect after his child was found walking the streets with no shoes.
Police say 27-year-old Brandon Bass’ child was found early Wednesday morning. They say the 3-year-old child was running through traffic at sub-freezing temperatures with no shoes on.
According to court documents, officers brought the child home, but found Bass “partially naked and performing a sexual act” in his living room. A second child was also in the room, with a clear view of Bass.
In addition, police say the house was in disarray, with moldy food, trash in every room and drugs in reach of the children.
He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.
