Lawton man arrested for sending nude video to teen on Facebook

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Police have detained a man charged with lewd acts against a teenager.
Investigators say that in April, 29-year-old Andre Wilson sent a sexually explicit video to the 15-year-old girl on Facebook. The video showed Wilson’s nude body. The teen called 911.
Wilson used a false name of Jafar Abdul Baqi on Facebook, but his Facebook URL was his real name. Police were able to identify Wilson from the video, which showed his face.
A warrant was put out for his arrest in May, and was recalled Friday upon his arrest,
He’s being held on a $60,000 bond.
