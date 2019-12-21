Petition pushing for recreational use has local dispensaries concerned for the future

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A recently filed petition has two Medical Marijuana Dispensaries concerned about the future of their industry.
State Question 806 aims to legalize marijuana for recreational use, but a dispensary manager in Lawton questions whether the timing of it makes sense.
“Right now, we don’t think the state is quite ready for that, especially with Medical still being in its infancy. We feel like there is still a lot of things that need to be worked out,” said Buds CBD Manager DeRuse Cooper.
Part of the petition is an imposed 15 percent excise tax that is not currently applicable to medical marijuana.
That potential uptick in price is another area local dispensaries are concerned about.
“If you go rec, we are looking at probably about 500 dollar ounces I would imagine,” said Canna Culture Co-Owner Connor MacDonald.
“Looking like 26 percent sales tax right off the gate... but that is common, that’s about what Colorado was when they went rec,” said Cooper.
Macdonald said he’s hopeful the Oklahoma Marijuana Authority will work to separate prices between recreational users and those using it for medicine.
“Hopefully they don’t push away the medical, and still give the patients with cards access to cheaper medicine," said MacDonald.
Proposed county by county voting is another portion Cooper said would cause a lot of problems for recreational users, especially if their home county votes no.
“You know, you are basically going to cross an imaginary line going one county to the next. WIll a person have to leave their county to purchase it, and when they get back home, i it okay cause of they purchased it an another,” said Cooper.
Because Medical use has been legal for more than a year, Cooper said people know more about the industry and the benefits related to its use.
“There’s a lot of buzz already in the medical community against the regulation for rec, so there’s a lot of people, even as card holders would vote no against it strictly based on the regulations in the bill," said Cooper.
The Secretary of State will soon decide on a date for signature gathering to begin and supporters will then have 90 days to collect around 178,000 signatures in order to qualify for the November 2020 ballot.
Full Petition - https://www.sos.ok.gov/documents/questions/806.pdf
