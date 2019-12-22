Eisenhower High School hosts Holiday Hoops

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -About 30 kids from Kindergarten through 8th grade got out Saturday to participate in Holiday Hoops at Eisenhower High School.
This is the first time both the high school boys and girls basketball teams combined together to put on this free event.
Kids were able to practice their basketball skills, drills and play with the teams, as well as the coaching staff.
Varsity Lady Eagles Coach Daniel Wall said this is a way to give back to the community during the holiday break and have some fun.
We’ve got some really awesome young ladies and young men in our schools and they’ve been up here since about 7:30-8:00 on a Saturday morning, on their break and they’re getting to work with the kids that are eventually going to want to be just like them one day," said Coach Wall.
Participants and high school basketball players also brought in Christmas gifts for students in need at EHS. They will be delivering the gifts on Monday.
