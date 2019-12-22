Four vehicle crash being investigated in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of a four vehicle collision that happened Sunday morning.
This happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of 38th Street and Rogers Lane.
The Lawton Police Department Traffic Unit was called out to investigate the collision, and witnesses were interviewed.
One of the drivers in the accident was transported to the hospital for treatment, and then later transported to an Oklahoma City hospital.
Be sure to stay with 7News for updates.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.