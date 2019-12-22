Lawton Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers give boxes of food away

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Many families in need will have enough food to get them through the holiday all thanks to a local organization.
The Lawton Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers held their annual Christmas Basket Giveaway where they filled boxes with various food items. The donations were made possible through Walmart and many buffalo soldiers.
Toys were also available for families with children.
One Buffalo soldier said a lot of time was spent making this all possible and giving back is her favorite part about it all.
“We just enjoy giving back to the community, that’s what it’s all about this year. Trying to help those that fell on hard times, and can’t do for themselves around this time, and just spread a lot of joy and cheer to them," said Pamela Burks.
The Lawton Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers have been doing this giveaway for over seven years now.
