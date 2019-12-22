SMU plays host to Ga. State

STEPPING UP: Kane Williams and Corey Allen have led the Panthers. Williams is averaging 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Allen is putting up 15.7 points per game. The Mustangs have been led by Isiaha Mike and Tyson Jolly. Mike has averaged 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while Jolly has put up 15 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 45.9 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 15 over his last five games. He's also made 71.2 percent of his free throws this season.