First Alert Forecast: Areas of Dense Fog once again this evening (12/22 PM)

Happy Sunday!! Another dense fog advisory is posted through this evening into tomorrow morning. Visibility reduced less than a quarter mile or so. Take cautions while out driving, use your low beams or fog lights. It’s not recommended to use your high beams/ brights because they can actually reduce your visibility even more!!n So make sure to slow down, give plenty of distance to the car in front of you as well as be aware of your surrounding. Monday is trending to be partly to mostly cloudy and highs are going to range slightly because of this. Where there’s not as much fog/ clouds off to the west temperatures will climb into the upper 60s. Meanwhile in Central and Eastern Texoma, we’ll see mainly low to mid 60s for highs. South winds at 10 to 15mph.