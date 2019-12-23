First Alert Forecast: Areas of Dense Fog once again this evening (12/22 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Sunday!! Another dense fog advisory is posted through this evening into tomorrow morning. Visibility reduced less than a quarter mile or so. Take cautions while out driving, use your low beams or fog lights. It’s not recommended to use your high beams/ brights because they can actually reduce your visibility even more!!n So make sure to slow down, give plenty of distance to the car in front of you as well as be aware of your surrounding. Monday is trending to be partly to mostly cloudy and highs are going to range slightly because of this. Where there’s not as much fog/ clouds off to the west temperatures will climb into the upper 60s. Meanwhile in Central and Eastern Texoma, we’ll see mainly low to mid 60s for highs. South winds at 10 to 15mph.
Heading into Christmas Eve & Christmas Day we’ll be warmer!! Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies with temps in the low to mid 60s once again. South winds at 10 to 20mph.
Wednesday however is looking to be the warmest day of the week!! Highs in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies, Breezy conditions expected though south to west winds at 15 to 25mph. We’re tracking some rain to move through after Christmas. While models are inconsistent in the exact timing of when and how long the system sticks around, the bulk of the rain will be Friday.
On Thursday a low pressure system will swing through, bringing us some rain chances later in the day. Temperatures still mild in the low 60s. Friday’s rain is looking to be more widespread. A weak cold front will also move through during the day on Friday, dropping highs only slightly into the upper 50s. Rain sticks around into early Saturday and highs will only be in the upper 50s. Breezy conditions last over the entire weekend, at 15 to 30mph primarily out of the north.
The chance for rain to linger into Sunday is possible, but overall I kept it dry for now... John and I will adjust over the next several days as needed.
So far, it’s not until Sunday when much colder air is looking to in, highs only in the upper 40s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
