First Alert Forecast: Mild & Warm

Happy Christmas Eve Eve!! For the remainder of tonight, we’ll see temperatures stay in the upper 50s until 6PM. Mid 50s to low 50s between 6PM & 7PM and the upper 40s after 8. Light south winds at 10 to 15mph. A few areas of patchy fog could develop however nothing like we’ve seen over the past several days, too much dry air has moved into place for extreme dense fog. Expect mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the mid and upper 30s.
Christmas Eve and the next several days are trending warmer. Mostly to partly cloudy skies for tomorrow and highs climbing near 66°. South winds at 10 to 20mph.
Christmas Day is even warmer!! Highs will top out near 70°, breezy conditions with south to southwest winds at 15 to 25mph. We’ll see a weak cold front to our north but temperatures are still going to be at or above average still. Highs in the mid 60s. We aren’t tracking any problems for your holiday travels during this time!
Rain chances increase Thursday evening as our next system moves in from the west. Rain chances will increase during the day Friday for a lot of our Texoma counties. Scattered showers will linger into Saturday morning and then taper off by early Saturday afternoon. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 50s.
Sunday is when we will see the biggest impact to temperatures after the front moves through. Highs will drop into the lower 50s. Skies will begin to clear Sunday afternoon. We’re trending mostly sunny for Monday with temperatures falling into the upper 40s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
