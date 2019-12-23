First Alert Forecast: Mild & Warm

Happy Christmas Eve Eve!! For the remainder of tonight, we’ll see temperatures stay in the upper 50s until 6PM. Mid 50s to low 50s between 6PM & 7PM and the upper 40s after 8. Light south winds at 10 to 15mph. A few areas of patchy fog could develop however nothing like we’ve seen over the past several days, too much dry air has moved into place for extreme dense fog. Expect mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the mid and upper 30s.