LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are tracking lots of dense fog all throughout Texoma this morning. This dense fog mixed with freezing temperatures will create a few slick spots on the roadways. Areas of primary concern will be bridges and overpasses. Make sure to leave yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you are going, and reduce those speeds. Conditions for the rest of the day will remain mild and cloudy. High temperatures this afternoon will warm into the lower 60s.
Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy day with more mild temperatures. Highs tomorrow afternoon will top out in the lower 60s. We aren’t tracking any problems for your holiday travels. Christmas Day will be the warmest we see in Texoma for awhile. Highs look to push into the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. You will be able to get outside and enjoy some sunshine.
Thursday and Friday high temperatures will drop back into the lower 60s. Rain chances increase Thursday evening as our next system moves in from the west. Rain chances will increase during the day Friday for a lot of our Texoma counties. Scattered showers will linger into Saturday morning and then taper off by early Saturday afternoon. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 50s.
Sunday is when we will see the biggest impact to temperatures after the front moves through. Highs will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies will begin to clear Sunday afternoon.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
