OHP: Two killed in Monday morning Stephens County wreck

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a wreck on Monday morning south of Duncan.
According to OHP, Highway 7 near County Road 2900 was closed just before 10 a.m. as a result of the wreck. It took two hours before authorities re-opened the road.
The two vehicles involved appear to have hit head-on at a high rate of speed. We are awaiting the OHP report for more information.
Two people were confirmed killed in the wreck. OHP has not released the names of the victims pending next of kin notification.
