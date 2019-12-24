Duncan Public Library approved for grant

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Some kids in Duncan will soon have access to a lot more books as a result of a grant the Duncan Public Library received.
The Duncan Public Library was one of just over 100 across the state to be approved for a $2,000 grant from the state Department of Libraries and the Educational Television Authority.
That money should be making its way to the library some time after the new year begins, and it will be used to buy 20 clear backpacks to give to kids at the Irving Head Start Center for kids not yet in elementary school.
Those kids will be able to check out the backpacks that will have three to four books as well as a toy in them, something the Duncan Public Library’s director says will help them in the long run.
“That’s the key thing: they want the parents to have interaction with the child and reading, and get in the habit of reading every day because a child who is read to, when they reach kindergarten, they will have a million more words in their vocabulary than a child who is not read to every day," said Jan Cole, director of the Duncan Public Library.
She says when the kids return those backpacks, they'll get a "Book Buck."
For ever five “Book Bucks,” they’ll get a free book that they can keep.
