First Alert Forecast: Santa’s Sleigh Forecast

Merry Christmas Eve! While the calendar may say its Christmas, it’s sure not feeling like it outside!! Temperatures as of writing this are nearing 70° in most places!! A very mild Christmas Eve, 15 to 25 degrees above our average! Santa’s sleigh forecast for the rest of tonight should be very easy as he’s traveling towards the US. Winds here in Texoma are going to be light, out of the south at 5 to 10mph. Visibility should be just fine for Santa as we’ll only see partly cloudy conditions for the rest of tonight. Looking at the upper levels of the atmosphere, turbulence for Saint Nick is also looking low! So a great night and great conditions for a sleigh ride too!