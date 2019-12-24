First Alert Forecast: Santa’s Sleigh Forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Merry Christmas Eve! While the calendar may say its Christmas, it’s sure not feeling like it outside!! Temperatures as of writing this are nearing 70° in most places!! A very mild Christmas Eve, 15 to 25 degrees above our average! Santa’s sleigh forecast for the rest of tonight should be very easy as he’s traveling towards the US. Winds here in Texoma are going to be light, out of the south at 5 to 10mph. Visibility should be just fine for Santa as we’ll only see partly cloudy conditions for the rest of tonight. Looking at the upper levels of the atmosphere, turbulence for Saint Nick is also looking low! So a great night and great conditions for a sleigh ride too!
Christmas Day is going to be even warmer than this afternoon! Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s across Texoma with partly cloudy skies. Breezy conditions though, south to southwest winds at 15 to 25mph. We’re still warm over the next several days. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Thursday thanks to a cold front that sets up just to our north. Friday we’re down into the low 60s.
The blast of cold air passes through our region some time Saturday. Highs will drop from nearing 60° Saturday down to 50° on Sunday.
During this time we’re also tracking a low pressure system to bring us some much needed rain! Our first chance for rain will be late Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Friday, off and on light rain showers are expected for the western portion of Texoma. The best chance we have for widespread light to moderate showers will be Friday night into early Saturday morning. The rain should begin to taper off by lunchtime Saturday.
Sunday and Monday will be a lot cooler with most places in the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest making conditions very breezy!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
