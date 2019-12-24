LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
If you're leaving early this morning for work, holiday travels, or running errands to prepare for the holidays don't expect any delays in your commute. Temperatures this morning are spanning the low to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon will be very mild with highs pushing into the mid to upper 60s and even a few lower 70s. Santa will have nice weather tonight traveling into Texoma with partly cloudy skies and temperatures only dropping into the 40s. Make sure to leave him milk and cookies though, because he will encounter some colder weather as he heads north.
Tomorrow will be a beautiful day for Christmas with highs in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Make sure to enjoy the warm weather while it lasts because cold and rainy weather moves in late this week and weekend.
Thursday afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Our first chance for rain will be late Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Friday, off and on light rain showers are expected for the western portion of Texoma. The rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the lower 60s. The best chance we have for widespread light to moderate showers will be Friday night into early Saturday morning. The rain should begin to taper off by lunchtime Saturday. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 50s.
Sunday and Monday will be a lot cooler with most places in the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest making conditions very breezy.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
