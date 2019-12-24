If you're leaving early this morning for work, holiday travels, or running errands to prepare for the holidays don't expect any delays in your commute. Temperatures this morning are spanning the low to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon will be very mild with highs pushing into the mid to upper 60s and even a few lower 70s. Santa will have nice weather tonight traveling into Texoma with partly cloudy skies and temperatures only dropping into the 40s. Make sure to leave him milk and cookies though, because he will encounter some colder weather as he heads north.