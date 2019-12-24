Geronimo couple spends first Christmas in new home after tornado

GERONIMO, Okla. (TNN) - A Geronimo couple’s Christmas will be extra special this year...They will be spending it in their brand new house! Back in May, their home of over forty years was destroyed in a tornado.
Seven months ago, Marion and Weldon Simmons would not have called the tornado that destroyed their home a blessing.
At the time, going through the rubble to find their belongings was devastating. Now, as they admire their brand new house, they have a new perspective.
“We’re just glad that we’re here and thank the Lord for this house,” said Marion Simmons.
The Simmons said although they loved their old home of over forty years, it was in need of updates.
“It’s just been a blessing. You know, there were a lot of things this house was needing done," said Weldon Simmons. “I mean, like now everything is handicap accessible.”
Some of those changes include a wider hallway and doorways, new furniture and new appliances. Plus, an open concept floor plan.
“You’d just have to see what it was before and then you see it now and you couldn’t believe it, really,” said Weldon.
Just days ago, the Simmons were able to move into their new home.
“We’re just really thankful for everything," said Marion. "We don’t have everything that we want, but we’ve got most of it. Whatever we need, we got.”
The Simmons are excited to make new memories in their new home, starting this Christmas. The first one in their new house.
Although they were not able to decorate as much as they would have liked, they were able to put out a few holiday items.
“It’s just a little tree,” said Marion. “You can barely see it from the road, but it feels nice in here. Nice and homey.”
The Simmons said overall, their situation is a blessing in disguise, as they never would have dreamed that by the end of the year they would be living in a brand new home.
“We enjoy it now," said Marion. "It’s just like home.”
The Simmons said their family Christmas will be in Geronimo this year, so the rest of the family will finally be able to see their new home.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.