Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored 23 of his game-high 26 points before halftime and Houston fended off Georgia Tech 70-59 in a Diamond Head Classic semifinal. The Cougars never trailed and led by as many as 13 points in claiming their seventh win in eight games, including their last three. Grimes shot 10 of 11 from the field in the first half and was 10 of 15 for the game. He finished five points shy of his tying career-high of 31 points, which he set earlier this season. Moses Wright led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points and 10 rebounds.