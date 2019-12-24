Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — James Harden scored 34 points, Russell Westbrook had 28 and the Houston Rockets overcame one of their worst fourth quarters of the season to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-104. Clint Capela added 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Rockets won their seventh straight on the road.
UNDATED (AP) — There's a feeling of inevitability for the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most disappointing seasons for Jerry Jones in 30 years as owner and general manager. The sense of doom starts with the future of coach Jason Garrett. An underachieving team can still make the playoffs with a win over Washington and a Philadelphia loss. But the 17-9 defeat at the Eagles with a chance to win the NFC East and make the postseason cast a pall that will linger all week. A team that had Super Bowl hopes could finish with a losing record.
HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston teenagers involved in a program to give students a second chance got a Christmas surprise with a shopping spree with Houston Texans receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills. Miracle Washington-Tribble and Jadon Cofield got their lives back on track thanks to a program called “Eight Million Stories” which Hopkins and Stills both support. Eight Million Stories helps 14 to 18 year olds who have either quit or been kicked out of school continue their education or find employment and receive emotional support.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans are AFC South champions for the fourth time in five years after beating Tampa Bay this weekend. But with one game left until the playoffs the Texans know they have plenty of work to do if they hope to make a deep postseason run.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had a season-high 40 points, DeMar DeRozan added 26 points and 10 assists as the San Antonio Spurs shot 67% in a 145-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Trey Lyles finished with 17 points and Dejounte Murray scored 14 for the Spurs. The 145 points and 67% shooting were season-bests for San Antonio. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 22 points, while rookie Ja Morant finished with 19 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 12 rebounds
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have signed catcher Martín Maldonado to a two-year, $7 million contract. General manager Jeff Luhnow announced the deal on Monday. It will keep Maldonado in Houston through the 2021 season. The 33-year-old Maldonado spent the second half of the last two seasons with the Astros after being traded in July in both 2018 and 2019. In 68 games with Maldonado behind the plate, Houston pitchers have compiled a 3.27 ERA.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — It's getting more and more difficult for Wichita State to play the no-respect card this season. The Shockers were the first team outside the Top 25 in the new poll released Monday, and could soon be crashing the party with games coming up against Abilene Christian and East Carolina. But the game on everybody's radar is the matchup in early January with No. 9 Memphis, a game that could help shape the rest of the American Athletic Conference race.
HONOLULU (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored 23 of his game-high 26 points before halftime and Houston fended off Georgia Tech 70-59 in a Diamond Head Classic semifinal. The Cougars never trailed and led by as many as 13 points in claiming their seventh win in eight games, including their last three. Grimes shot 10 of 11 from the field in the first half and was 10 of 15 for the game. He finished five points shy of his tying career-high of 31 points, which he set earlier this season. Moses Wright led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points and 10 rebounds.