Hobart family in pain after loved one’s headstone stolen

HOBART, Okla. (TNN) - A Hobart family is looking for answers after their loved one had a headstone stolen from her grave.
James Frye says the headstone of his wife, LaDonna Frye, was stolen from her grave. Frye says when he found the missing headstone, he was angry.
"I was a little upset. I can't hardly walk because of my knees and I bet I walked half a mile to keep from blowing a gasket,” Frye said.
Frye’s daughter, Denise York, says that anger quickly turned to sadness.
"It’s emotional. It’s hard. We miss her very much and I know she would be very upset too knowing someone would be this mean to do this,” York said.
Frye said he tries to visit his wife every few days, especially during this time of year.
"I dated her 3 months and we were married 41 years,” Frye said. “My wife loved Christmas. She would always spend 3 times too much money on the grandkids and kids during Christmas. She didn’t care for any other holiday except for Christmas.”
Frye went to visit her last week and noticed her headstone was missing.
"I haven’t slept in three days. It just bothers me really bad. You know, I’ve taken Tramadol to help me go to sleep, but I still toss and turn at night. That’s just really aggravating for someone to steal a tombstone,” Frye said.
Frye said he can’t imagine why anyone would steal something so personal and meaningful.
"Stupidity. Orneriness. Meanness. I don’t know, I just know they’ll give their soul to God,” Frye said.
Whatever reason someone has for stealing, York doesn’t care, saying the only thing they want is the headstone back.
"If anyone knows anything or knows someone who might have taken it, it’s just a bad thing to desecrate a grave and steal from the dead. Just please bring it back. We won’t press charges. We just want to know who did it,” York said.
The family is hopeful the headstone will be returned but is preparing as if it won’t be. A memorial fund for LaDonna Frye has been opened at Great Plains Banks across southwest Oklahoma if you’d like to help pay for a new one.
