OHP releases names involved in deadly Stephens Co. crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol have released names of the two people who died in a Stephens County crash Monday morning.
OHP says 28-year-old Christian Bailey of Ardmore and 71-year-old Anita Jones of Ratliff City passed away due to their injuries.
Troopers say a Toyota Avalon driven by Bailey was traveling eastbound on Highway 7. For an unknown reason that vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Dodge Durango driven by Jones head on.
According to OHP, Highway 7 near County Road 2900 was closed just before 10 a.m. as a result of the wreck. It took two hours before authorities re-opened the road.
While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, OHP did note the foggy conditions in their report.
