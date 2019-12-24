OHP releases names involved in deadly Stephens Co. crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a wreck on Monday morning south of Duncan. (Source: KSWO)
December 23, 2019 at 8:42 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 8:42 PM

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol have released names of the two people who died in a Stephens County crash Monday morning.

OHP says 28-year-old Christian Bailey of Ardmore and 71-year-old Anita Jones of Ratliff City passed away due to their injuries.

Troopers say a Toyota Avalon driven by Bailey was traveling eastbound on Highway 7. For an unknown reason that vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Dodge Durango driven by Jones head on.

According to OHP, Highway 7 near County Road 2900 was closed just before 10 a.m. as a result of the wreck. It took two hours before authorities re-opened the road.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, OHP did note the foggy conditions in their report.

