Shriners give gifts to patients in CCMH’s Starlight Ward

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local organization continued their yearly tradition of sharing Christmas with the hospital’s youngest patients Monday night.
Menes Shrine Temple 32 of the national Shrine organization collected gifts for Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s starlight ward.
And this year they were joined by three therapy dogs, who brought some extra joy to the kids spending their holidays in the hospital.
The Shriners brought wrapped presents for the young patients in the ward, as well as gifts for the adult patients as well, a Christmas opportunity they appreciate each year.
“When we go in, you see, we brighten up as much as the patients in the room, because we really do enjoy watching them have a moment of joy, even if it’s just a moment. Wish we we could stay," said John McNeal with the Menes Shrine Temple 32.
This marks the sixth year the group has visited the Starlight Unit.
