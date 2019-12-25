Crews fight grass fire north of Sterling

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Crews responded to a grass fire near Sterling just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the area about 3 miles north of Sterling off of NE 180th and Watts Road.
Comanche County Emergency Management says the fire started when a man was feeding cattle and his truck caught some twine on fire. That sparked the grass fire that burned about 80 acres.
Homes and animals were threatened, but none were harmed.
Crews from Fletcher, Sterling and Elgin responded to the fire as well as crews from Cox’s Store, Cement, Cyril and Valley View. The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office and Apache EMS responded as well.
