Crews respond to hay bale fire in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Crews responded to a fire Tuesday night in Comanche County near Elgin.
The fire started near a home around 6:30 Tuesday on the 7000 block of Northeast Watts Road.
The fire burned 18 hay bales and around a quarter of an acre of grass. While multiple homes were in the area, no structures were damaged.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Crews from Fletcher and Elgin responded to the fire as well as the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office.
