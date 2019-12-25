Holiday meals scheduled for people in Comanche and Stephens County

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For many people living in Texoma... Christmas Day won’t be the jolly day many other families experience.
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in Lawton and the Stephens County community plan on hosting community feedings on Christmas Day to fix that.
Hungry Hearts Ministry: First Christian Church, located at 701 SW D Ave.
Runs from 11 A.M. until 2 P.M.
Will also have Christmas presents for kids and adults
Call 580 284-9935 to ask about getting meal delivered.
Stephens County Christmas Dinner: Stephens County Fairgrounds - Conference Center
Runs from 11 A.M. until 2 P.M. - You can dine in or take home
Looking for extra volunteers - just show up any time before 11
Call 580 255-3231 to ask about getting a meal delivered.
In Duncan, organizers are gearing up for their 30th annual and this year they are expecting a huge turnout.
“This year, we are expecting between four and five thousand people to come out and eat, either take out or dine in," said Stephens County organizer, Sonny Webb.
“We bought over 800 pounds of turkey, and 400 pounds of ham,” said Stephens County Organizer Gary Douglas.
Webb said it’s a wonderful experience getting to help make these families Christmas a little brighter.
“It’s for people who can’t afford a nice meal, or people who are lonely, and want to come out here and be with others. We want everyone to come out, and enjoy the camaraderie,” said Webb.
And in Comanche County... Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry said they love providing a meal, because it’s a great opportunity to make a difference in a fellow community members’ life.
“Around the Holidays, so many people are lonely, or sad because they have lost loved ones, and they don’t have anybody. Plus, this is a military town, so we have a lot of people that are new, and don;'t have anywhere to spend Christmas. Everyone is invited to come and have a meal with us, said Hungry Hearts founder Adriene Davis.”
On top of the Christmas Meal, Hungry Hearts will be providing other holiday staples to these families.
“Lots of Christmas presents set up under the tree for kids to come and pick out at least 3-5 Christmas presents,” said Davis.
Organizers for both feedings said another what means the most to them is the sense of community people find there.
“We have people that come in here and stay for two hours because they are out visiting with their neighbors. And others say 'well it’s great to see you, haven’t seen you in a year,” said Webb.
“Please come out and join us, come and meet some other people in your community, we want everyone to have a joyous Christmas,”said Davis.
