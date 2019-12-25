Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry hosts annual Christmas meal

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry held their annual Christmas meal in Lawton Wednesday.
"When it comes down to it, Lawton comes together to make sure that others have, and that others have memories and people in the community know that they are cared about, and people do care about what goes on in our community and I'm grateful for that."
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry has held a Christmas meal for five years now. Adrienne Davis said this year is the largest yet. Within one hour, they served about 400 people, and delivered over 60 meals.
“We’ve had food bags, goodie bags to give out today. We’ve had over 200 of those and then we’ve had presents for adults as well, and we’ve had presents for kids, and candy for kids, and candy for adults, and so it’s just been amazing. They were literally lined up at the door as early as 8:30 this morning," said Davis.
Local photographer, Chris Martin was there for a second year taking family photos. He snapped about 100 pictures within an hour and a half of being there.
“To be able to put smiles on faces completely free for individuals, families that can’t typically afford photos especially this time of year is an immense pleasure to be able to see these little kids with smiles, parents with smiles, and some of these families don’t have a photo at all of themselves or their kids, and to be able to give them something that means the world to them is awesome," said Martin.
One volunteer has been helping Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry for about four years now. She said helping is a passion of hers because she knows what it’s like to be on the receiving end.
“I get depressed around Christmas time because it’s just my son and I, and so I’m like the best way to fight that is to come here and help, and seeing the smiles, the kids and getting the hugs because you know everybody hugs you and is so loving and I just love that. That’s my family and it makes me happy to just be able to do something," said Renate Turner.
Davis said between December 26th and January 7th they will be taking time to get things in place for the new year and working on their new building.
