Scam victims receives Christmas miracle from Duncan Police Union

Duncan, Okla. (TNN) - Tight on cash, a Duncan woman tried to get a loan to buy Christmas presents for her family, but ended up the victim of a scam. Luckily, though, she received a Christmas miracle.
Two weeks ago, Tiffany Jackson got the call no one wants to hear.
“My bank called me and was like, ‘you are getting scammed," said Tiffany Jackson.
$2,000 gone. Jackson had become the victim of a loan scam.
“It is a lot of money," said Jackson. "I just couldn’t help but cry.”
Jackson’s bank advised her to file a police report, in hopes of regaining the stolen money. Instead, she received a Christmas miracle.
“He came and handed us a statement saying that he paid our electricity bill up until February 1st," said Jackson. "They handed me a check and said, ‘here’s this to go and get your kids Christmas this year.’”
The generous gift coming from Duncan’s Fraternal Order of Police, something they do every year during Christmastime
“We’ve given away a bunch of money to different families," said Ryan Atkinson, the Vice President of Duncan’s Fraternal Order of Police. "We try to find three or four families this time of year to either one, get presents for their kids, or put food on their table.”
The money comes from the union’s dues and fundraisers they host throughout the year.
“It’s an honor to get to do it," said Atkinson. "It’s a privilege. We’re fortunate enough that we have that money left over at the end of the year that we can give it out to those families in need.”
“I almost cried and then my boyfriend was so shocked," Jackson said. "He was like, ‘I’m speechless. I don’t know what to say.’ And I’m like, ‘thank you so much.’”
Because of the Duncan police union, Jackson and her family’s Christmas will be that much merrier.
“I’m grateful for Duncan PD," she said. "Thank you so much.”
