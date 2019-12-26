Car rolls over in front lawn of Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police Responded to a crash near NW 63rd and Maple, just off Cache Road Wednesday.
Crews with Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department arrived to the intersection to find one car parked on the side of the road, and another car flipped on it's side in someone's front yard.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m., but no word yet from LPD on what caused it.
Officers did say there were no reported injuries, just damage to both cars.
