LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good afternoon! Temperatures we’re able to climb into the low 70s today across some places of Texoma! Today is going to be the last warm and mild day of the week as much colder weather is looking to arrive over the next couple of days. Aside from the cooler weather we’re also tracking a low pressure system that’ll bring us rain over the next several days. Through this evening, a low chance for rain primarily after 9PM tonight.
Off and on rain showers continue heading into Friday as well. Looking at short term models we’ll primarily see light rain throughout the entire day and evening. However, overnight into Saturday morning, we’re tracking some thunderstorms to pass by. As a cold front moves east a line of a few weak thunderstorms and moderate to heavier downpours will impact most of Texoma. The timing of these storms looks best between 3AM- 8AM. Widespread rain continues throughout the day on Saturday, however everything should be wrapped up between 1PM-2PM on Saturday. Rain accumulations associated with this system will be up to an inch or a little more west, to three quarters of an inch in central and eastern Texoma. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will see a little more sunshine but still rather cool! Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. We’re dry for a few more days following the weekend. Mostly sunny skies heading into Monday & Tuesday. Highs in the low 50s, both days.
As of now, it’s looking like our next chance of rain is during the day on Wednesday! Highs for the remainder of the week are looking to be more seasonable with temps in the low 50s.
Have a great evening!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
