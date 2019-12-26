Off and on rain showers continue heading into Friday as well. Looking at short term models we’ll primarily see light rain throughout the entire day and evening. However, overnight into Saturday morning, we’re tracking some thunderstorms to pass by. As a cold front moves east a line of a few weak thunderstorms and moderate to heavier downpours will impact most of Texoma. The timing of these storms looks best between 3AM- 8AM. Widespread rain continues throughout the day on Saturday, however everything should be wrapped up between 1PM-2PM on Saturday. Rain accumulations associated with this system will be up to an inch or a little more west, to three quarters of an inch in central and eastern Texoma. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees Saturday afternoon.