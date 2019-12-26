First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances tomorrow evening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Merry Christmas Texoma! For the rest of tonight, expect temperatures to still be very mild only falling into the low 40s.
Thursday is looking to be our last warm day of the week before cooler air and rain showers arrive for the rest of the week. Highs tomorrow will be slightly cooler thanks a cold front that will dip near the Oklahoma/ Kansas border only in the mid and upper 60s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Tomorrow will start off fairly sunny however expect clouds to build ahead of a low pressure system that is off the coast of California. As it pushes its way east, it’ll bring some low rain chances later Thursday evening into early Friday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.
Friday will be a day of off and on rain showers as that system moves more eastward. Highs will cool to near 60°. Breezy conditions expected with southeast winds at 20 to 30mph. More widespread rain showers is expected heading into Saturday. The weekend won’t be a complete washout as the rain is looking to move out by later afternoon/ early evening. Rain totals as of right now are ranging anywhere from half and inch to one inch of rain. Breezy conditions again with southwest winds at 20 to 30mph. Highs will only reach the upper 50s but temperatures over the next several days will drop thanks to a cold front that’s going to move through the region during the day.
On Sunday, we’ll see more sunshine but colder temperatures. Highs will only reach the low 50s. We’re dry heading into Monday with highs dropping from the low 50s to upper 40s over the next several days. Our next system is looking to approach sometime mid next week bringing more widespread rain!
Merry Christmas everyone!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
