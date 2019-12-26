First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances tomorrow evening

Friday will be a day of off and on rain showers as that system moves more eastward. Highs will cool to near 60°. Breezy conditions expected with southeast winds at 20 to 30mph. More widespread rain showers is expected heading into Saturday. The weekend won’t be a complete washout as the rain is looking to move out by later afternoon/ early evening. Rain totals as of right now are ranging anywhere from half and inch to one inch of rain. Breezy conditions again with southwest winds at 20 to 30mph. Highs will only reach the upper 50s but temperatures over the next several days will drop thanks to a cold front that’s going to move through the region during the day.