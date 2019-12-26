We are tracking more fog for portions of Texoma this morning. There is a dense fog advisory issued for southern, eastern, and portions of central Texoma until later this morning. Make sure to leave yourself a little extra time to get where you are going this morning. Temperatures on the way for this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s with a few places in the lower 70s. We do have rain chances in the forecast for late this evening and into the overnight. A few isolated showers are possible in far western Texoma anytime after 10PM this evening.