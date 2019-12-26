LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are tracking more fog for portions of Texoma this morning. There is a dense fog advisory issued for southern, eastern, and portions of central Texoma until later this morning. Make sure to leave yourself a little extra time to get where you are going this morning. Temperatures on the way for this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s with a few places in the lower 70s. We do have rain chances in the forecast for late this evening and into the overnight. A few isolated showers are possible in far western Texoma anytime after 10PM this evening.
Tomorrow, most of the rain activity should stay in the western half of the viewing area until the cold front pushes east late tomorrow evening into early Saturday morning. As the front moves east a line of a few weak thunderstorms and moderate to heavier downpours will impact most of Texoma. The rain should clear by 1-2PM Saturday. Rain accumulations associated with this system will be up to an inch or a little more west, to three quarters of an inch in central and eastern Texoma. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees Saturday afternoon.
Sunday is when we will see colder air begin to build into Texoma. This colder air will drop high temperatures into the lower 50s. We will keep the cooler air for awhile, as high temperatures look to stay in the low to mid 50s most of next week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.