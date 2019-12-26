Gym members offer tips on making New Year’s resolutions stick

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 2020 is just around the corner and with that, lots of people will be heading to the gym in hopes of losing weight or getting in shape.
The beginning of January is extremely busy at the gym but, unfortunately, many of the people trying to make a change will quickly fall off the wagon. To avoid that, Anytime Fitness personal trainer Tanner Cossey says when you walk into the gym for the first time, take a deep breathe and start small.
"Baby steps, starting off 2 or 3 days a week. Nutrition, you want to eat clean, you want to cut out the fast food, sodas aren’t the best friend for you when you’re trying to be in the gym,” Cossey said.
Cossey said if you continue to grind, the results will follow.
"Don’t get discouraged when you’re in here for a week, two weeks, and you don’t get the results you want to see. Just keep pushing yourself, keep climbing, keep pushing. Every day is a new day for a reason. As long as you force yourself to step through those doors, that’s the first step,” Cossey said.
Those who have never worked out before may have no clue what to do once they get into the gym.
"Just because you see someone else lifting heavy, don’t try to push yourself. Do your own weight, make sure you stretch, make sure you feel good, make sure you drink water. Come to the gym hydrated, don’t try to hydrate at the gym,” said gym member Marcel Smith.
Marcel Smith encourages all gym-goers to clean up after themselves after using any equipment and says if you have any questions about a workout, just ask. But he said the most important advice he can give is to never be discouraged if others in the gym can do more and lift heavier than you.
"Those people had to put the work in and so just because you’re starting off doesn’t mean you won’t be able to get there. The equivalent of you lifting fifty pounds is the equivalent of them lifting 300. You just want to make sure you’re not pushing yourself too hard, don’t be anybody else, just be you,” Smith said.
For those who are still up in the air about getting in shape, Cossey said there will never be a perfect time to start. But this time of year, many gyms, including his own, will offer you a discount to help you get started.
